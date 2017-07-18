FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forward Pharma announces planned distribution of EUR 19.45 per share to shareholders
#Regulatory News
July 18, 2017 / 12:26 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Forward Pharma announces planned distribution of EUR 19.45 per share to shareholders

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Forward Pharma A/S:

* Forward Pharma announces planned distribution of EUR 19.45 per share to shareholders

* Forward Pharma A/S - plans to return EUR 19.45 per share amounting to a total of EUR 917.7 million to its shareholders through a capital reduction

* Forward Pharma A/S - plans to complete capital reduction in early September 2017

* Forward Pharma - decision is based on careful evaluation of most appropriate capital allocation strategy after receipt of non-refundable $1.25 billion cash fee from Biogen

* Forward Pharma - capital reduction aligns amount of working capital with adjusted business activities following settlement and license agreement with Biogen

* Forward Pharma A/S - shareholders representing over two-thirds of voting share capital have irrevocably agreed to vote in favor of capital reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

