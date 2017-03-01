March 1 Forward Pharma A/S
* Forward Pharma appoints Claus Bo Svendsen as chief
executive officer and plans to reorganize to reduce burn rate
following the settlement and license agreement with biogen
* Forward Pharma A/S - Svendsen succeeds Peder M. Andersen
* Forward Pharma A/S - plans to wind up its remaining
research and development efforts
* Forward Pharma A/S - Andersen will retain his role as
chief operating officer and serve until September 1, 2017
* Forward Pharma A/S - plans to pursue an organizational
realignment to reduce personnel and operating expenses by
mid-year 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: