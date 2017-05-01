BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Forward Pharma A/S-
* Forward Pharma further aligns cost structure with focus following settlement and license agreement
* Forward Pharma A/S - chief financial officer Joel Sendek has left company, effective april 30, 2017
* Forward Pharma A/S - executive vice presidents rupert sandbrink and andrzej stano will be leaving company in q3 of 2017
* FORWARD PHARMA- some non-executive roles primarily in research and development to be made redundant, with goal of reducing total number of full-time employees to below 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.