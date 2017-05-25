BRIEF-Le Tanneur recapitalization of 13.3 million euros backed by Tolomei
* ANNOUNCES THAT HAVE ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO RECAPITALIZE AND GROW LE TANNEUR FOR AN AMOUNT OF AT LEAST EUR 13.3 MILLION
May 25 Foschini Group Ltd
* FY group turnover up 11,6% (constant currency +14.3%)to R23.5 billion (TFG africa*: +8,0%)
* FY headline earnings per share excluding acquisition costs up 4.1% (constant currency +5.7%) to 1099.2 cents
* Final dividend of 400 cents per share, total dividend of 720 cents per share - a 4.2% increase
* Net bad debt reduces by 5.4%
* Gross margin for year remained broadly consistent in all merchandise categories.
* Political and economic uncertainty continues to cloud outlook for domestic as well as global economy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PORT SUNLIGHT, England, June 22 Nearly three months after Unilever CEO Paul Polman promised shareholders greater returns coupled with investments to drive growth, the launch of what it calls the biggest laundry breakthrough in a decade will be a key test of whether it can put its money where its mouth is.