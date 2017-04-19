April 19 Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.68 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 24

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 25 and the dividend will be paid on April 25

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5w6yv6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)