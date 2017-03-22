March 22Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 48.7 million yuan to 56.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (37.4 million yuan)

* Says increased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CYeyyY

