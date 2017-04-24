BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 70 percent, or to be 123 million yuan to 160.9 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 94.6 million yuan
* Says that increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/mIbmhL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement