BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics Co Ltd :
* Says its unit will buy new production equipments for production expansion
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xYM8yb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement