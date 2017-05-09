BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 Foundation Medicine Inc
* Foundation Medicine announces 2017 first quarter results and recent highlights
* Q1 loss per share $1.31
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $135 million to $145 million
* Q1 revenue $26.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Foundation Medicine Inc says Foundation Medicine's business and financial outlook for 2017 remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.