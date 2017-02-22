Feb 22 Foundation Medicine Inc
* Foundation Medicine announces 2016 fourth quarter and
year-end results, recent highlights and 2017 outlook
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $135 million to $145 million
* Q4 revenue $28.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.2 million
* Q4 loss per share $1.02
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.96 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Foundation Medicine Inc says company expects to deliver
between 53,000 and 56,000 clinical tests in 2017
* Company expects operating expenses will be in range of
$205 million to $215 million in 2017
* FY2017 revenue view $147.8 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: