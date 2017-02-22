Feb 22 Foundation Medicine Inc

* Foundation Medicine announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results, recent highlights and 2017 outlook

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $135 million to $145 million

* Q4 revenue $28.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.2 million

* Q4 loss per share $1.02

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Foundation Medicine Inc says company expects to deliver between 53,000 and 56,000 clinical tests in 2017

* Company expects operating expenses will be in range of $205 million to $215 million in 2017

* FY2017 revenue view $147.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S