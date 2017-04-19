April 19 Founder Securities Co Ltd :

* Says the co files a lawsuit with Hunan province higher people's court, against co's shareholder Beijing Zenth Holdings Co Ltd, regarding its covert act of capital flight

* Co, as the plaintiff request Beijing Zenth Holdings to return the dividend payment and stop exercising shareholder rights in co before correcting the act of capital flight

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Oke8Ie

