BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Founder Securities Co Ltd :
* Says the co files a lawsuit with Hunan province higher people's court, against co's shareholder Beijing Zenth Holdings Co Ltd, regarding its covert act of capital flight
* Co, as the plaintiff request Beijing Zenth Holdings to return the dividend payment and stop exercising shareholder rights in co before correcting the act of capital flight
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Oke8Ie
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.