BRIEF-Wedia launches capital increase of about 2.14 million euros
* LAUNCHES CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF ABOUT 2.14 MILLION EUR
May 9 Founder Technology Group
* Says it is reprimanded and fined by securities regulator for violations including information disclosure
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pv684I
* Says it plans to sell 19 percent stake in a Shanghai-based software firm for 34.2 million yuan