BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Founder Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says it scraps 2014 share private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oDbmKC
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement