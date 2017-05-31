BRIEF-Bank of Shanghai's board elects chairman
June 23 Bank Of Shanghai Co Ltd * Says board elects Jin Yu as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rJW8pu Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 31 Founders Advantage Capital Corp :
* Founders Advantage enters into CAD $100 million senior secured credit facility with strategic capital provider, Sagard Credit Partners
* proceeds from senior facility will be used to repay corporation's existing senior indebtedness, to complete further deals
* Senior facility will have a five year term
* senior facility is expected to close on or about June 16, 2017
* Initial draw at closing under senior facility is USD $42 million with additional draws subject to Sagard's further approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS BANK VTB ACQUIRES 19.90 STAKE IN COMPANY Source text: http://bit.ly/2s3jfuE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)