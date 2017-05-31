May 31 Founders Advantage Capital Corp :

* Founders Advantage enters into CAD $100 million senior secured credit facility with strategic capital provider, Sagard Credit Partners

* ‍proceeds from senior facility will be used to repay corporation's existing senior indebtedness, to complete further deals

* Senior facility will have a five year term

* ‍senior facility is expected to close on or about June 16, 2017​

* Initial draw at closing under senior facility is USD $42 million with additional draws subject to Sagard's further approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: