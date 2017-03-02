BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 1 Founders Advantage Capital Corp
* Completes acquisition of a majority interest in impact radio accessories; announces increase to atb credit facility
* Entered into amended credit facility with Alberta treasury branches to increase revolving credit facility to $28.0 million
* Entered into amended credit facility with Alberta treasury branches to cancel non-revolving $5.0 million credit facility
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.