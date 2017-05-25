May 26 Nikkei
* Toshiba told Sumitomo Mitsui Banking., Mizuho Bank, other
lenders it will begin negotiating with four suitors that
submitted second-round bids for Toshiba Memory - Nikkei
* Toshiba will also enter into separate discussions with
western digital, which is seeking to block the auction on
contractual grounds- Nikkei
* Toshiba also hinted it received offers exceeding the 2
trillion yen ($17.9 billion) asking price - Nikkei
* Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Bain Capital submitted bids
before the May 19 deadline, as did American chipmaker Broadcom
and Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry - Nikkei
Source text:(s.nikkei.com/2rEKVJZ)
