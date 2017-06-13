BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties updates on strategic review
* Company reiterates strategic review is being overseen by a special committee & is being undertaken independently
June 13 Four Springs Capital Trust
* Four Springs Capital Trust expects the initial public offering price to be between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - sec filing
* Four Springs Capital Trust sees IPO of 5.6 million common shares
* Request for lifting of trading halt