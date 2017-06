May 23 FOURLIS SA:

* SAYS PROPOSES THE APPROVAL OF THE DECISION TO REDUCE THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY BY THE AMOUNT OF EUR 5.1 MILLION

* PROPOSES REDUCTION OF NOMINAL VALUE OF THE COMPANY'S SHARE BY THE AMOUNT OF EUR 0.10, WITH NEW NOMINAL VALUE OF SHARE WILL AT EUR 0.97

* SAYS AFTER THE REDUCTION THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL WILL AMOUNT TO EUR 49.8 MILLION, DIVIDEND INTO 51.3 MILLION COMMON SHARES

