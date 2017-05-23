Reuters Business News Schedule at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET
Western tech firms bow to Russian demands to share cyber secrets
May 23 FOURLIS SA:
* Q1 2017 NET LOSS AT EUR 3.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 2017 TURNOVER AT EUR 89.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 92.0 MILLION YEAR AGO DOWN BY 3.2 PERCENT
* Q1 2017 EBITDA AT EUR 2.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Source text: bit.ly/2q7mnJH
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Western tech firms bow to Russian demands to share cyber secrets
DUBAI, June 23 Four Arab states that imposed a boycott on Qatar have issued an ultimatum to Doha to close Al Jazeera television, curb ties with Iran, shut a Turkish base and pay reparations, demands so far reaching it would appear to be hard for Doha to comply.