China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 1 Fox Factory Holding Corp:
* Fox Factory Holding Corp announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.24 to $0.28
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.31 to $1.41
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Sees Q1 2017 sales $96 million to $100 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales $430 million to $450 million
* Q4 sales $111.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $106.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $89.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $434.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.