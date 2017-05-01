BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 1 Fox Factory Holding Corp-
* Fox Factory Holding Corp - announces voluntary recall for certain aftermarket Harley Davidson shock absorber products
* Fox Factory - filing a report with nhtsa regarding a voluntary recall for fox's harley-davidson specific aftermarket motorcycle shock absorber products
* Fox Factory - recall for fox's harley-davidson specific aftermarket motorcycle shock absorber products, purchased after sept 2014, due to potential failure hazard
* Fox Factory Holding Corp - believed that affected recall product units are limited in quantity to about 2,460 shock absorbers
* Fox Factory Holding Corp - believes this voluntary recall will not have any material adverse effect on its financial results or current financial guidance
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results