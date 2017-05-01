BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 FOX News
* Fox news makes new executive appointments
* Fox news says bill shine, co-president of fox news channel since august 2016, has resigned, will leave co after helping transition over next few weeks
* Fox news -jack abernethy remains co-president of fox news and ceo of fox television stations
* Fox news says suzanne scott, executive vice president becomes president, programming of fox news channel
* Fox news - jay wallace, executive vice president of news becomes president, news of fox news channel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
