March 8 Foxtons Group Plc
* FY pretax profit 18.8 million stg
* FY revenue fell 11.4 percent to 132.7 million stg
* Final dividend 0.33 penceper share
* Total dividend 2 penceper share
* FY adjusted ebitda margin 18.5 percent
* FY basic EPS 5.7 pence
* FY net free cash flow 16.8 million stg versus 32 million
stg
* Says expect trading conditions to remain challenging
throughout 2017
* Says "should current sales activity continue through
remainder of this year, it is likely that 2017 sales volumes
will be below last year"
* It is too early to assess impact of government's proposed
ban on tenants' fees
* More detailed proposals are expected from consultation
process later in year
* Expect London to remain a highly attractive property
market for sales and lettings
