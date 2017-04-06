BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6 French Government:
* Economy Ministry says in statement has given preliminary green light to plan by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri to buy a stake in STX France
* Fincantieri will have stake of around 48 percent in STX France, French state will retain 33 percent, French military shipbuilder DCNS will have around 12 percent and Italy's Fondazione CRT will have the rest, says Industry Minister Christophe Sirugue
* DCNS will be on the board of STX France, Sirugue says Further company coverage: (Reporting by paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.