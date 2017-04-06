April 6 Vivendi
* Says will pay $26.4 million to settle remaining claims
still in dispute in a securities class action lawsuit begun in
the United States in 2002, putting the case to rest.
* This amount represents approximately one third of the
total $78 million it will pay to resolve the entire litigation,
including the judgments previously entered.
* The resolution of this litigation will result in a net
reversal of provision of approximately 25 million euros in
Vivendi's 2017 financial statements. Given that the provision
had been already been deducted for tax purposes, this reversal
will be taxed in 2017.
