BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Francesca's Holdings Corp:
* Sees FY 2017 sales $527 million to $543 million
* Sees Q1 2017 sales $111 million to $114 million
* francesca’s® exceeds previous guidance with full year EPS of $1.09, a 20% increase versus the prior year
* Q4 earnings per share $0.39
* Q4 sales $146.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $145.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly comparable sales were flat
* Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2017 are expected to be in range of $28 million to $33 million
* For fiscal year ending February 3, 2018, net sales are expected to be in range of $527 million to $543 million
* Q1 diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.12 to $0.16
* Company plans to open approximately 15 new boutiques and close approximately four existing boutiques during Q1
* Sees Q1 comparable sales will be in low single digit decrease to flat range compared to prior year increase of 2%
* FY diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $1.11 to $1.21
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.07, revenue view $486.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees a flat to low-single digit increase in comparable sales compared to prior year increase of 2% for FY 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $117.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.