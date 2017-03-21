March 21 Francesca's Holdings Corp:

* Sees FY 2017 sales $527 million to $543 million

* Sees Q1 2017 sales $111 million to $114 million

* francesca’s® exceeds previous guidance with full year EPS of $1.09, a 20% increase versus the prior year

* Q4 earnings per share $0.39

* Q4 sales $146.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $145.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable sales were flat

* Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2017 are expected to be in range of $28 million to $33 million

* For fiscal year ending February 3, 2018, net sales are expected to be in range of $527 million to $543 million

* Q1 diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.12 to $0.16

* Company plans to open approximately 15 new boutiques and close approximately four existing boutiques during Q1

* Sees Q1 comparable sales will be in low single digit decrease to flat range compared to prior year increase of 2%

* FY diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $1.11 to $1.21

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.07, revenue view $486.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees a flat to low-single digit increase in comparable sales compared to prior year increase of 2% for FY 2017

* Sees a flat to low-single digit increase in comparable sales compared to prior year increase of 2% for FY 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $117.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S