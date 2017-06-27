June 27 Franchise Services Of North America Inc
:
* Franchise Services Of North America Inc announces chapter
11 bankruptcy filing
* Franchise Services Of North America - anticipates
subsidiaries will continue to operate businesses in normal
course during pendency of chapter 11 case
* No layoffs are anticipated at co or any of its
subsidiaries in connection with the bankruptcy
* Franchise Services Of North America - litigation expenses
relate to acquisition of Simply Wheelz Llc, D/B/A Advantage Rent
A Car, was led by Macquarie, affiliates
* Franchise Services Of North America Inc - company also
remains impaired by potential claims that arise from advantage
acquisition
* Franchise Services Of North America - decision to seek
bankruptcy protection necessitated by liquidity issues in
litigation against ex-financial advisor
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: