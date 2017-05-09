BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 Franco-nevada Corp:
* Franco-Nevada reports strong q1 results
* Q1 revenue $172.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $158.8 million
* Qtrly 131,578 gold equivalent ounces (geos) sold - a 23.4% increase year-over-year
* Qtrly 131,578 gold equivalent ounces sold - a 23.4% increase year-over-year
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* Franco-Nevada corp says declare a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share. Dividend is a 4.5% increase from previous $0.22 per share quarterly dividend
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.