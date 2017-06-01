BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 1 Franklin Covey Co:
* Franklin Covey Co - on May 31, 2017, co entered into seventh modification agreement to its existing amended and restated secured credit agreement
* Franklin Covey-primary purpose of seventh modification agreement is to extend maturity date of restated credit agreement from March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.