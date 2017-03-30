BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Franklin Covey Co
* Franklin Covey reports fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.24
* Q2 revenue $42.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Franklin Covey Co - Company reaffirms guidance for fiscal 2017
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018