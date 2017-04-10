BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 Franklin Electric Co Inc
* Franklin Electric Co acquires U.S. Groundwater distribution companies
* Franklin Electric Co says expects DSI acquisition to close before end of Q2 2017
* Franklin Electric Co - deal for $89 million in aggregate, which includes assumed debt
* Franklin Electric Co says Franklin Electric will operate acquired distributors in an entity named Headwater Companies, Llc
* Franklin Electric Co - earnings from acquired companies are expected to add 12 to 14 cents to Franklin Electric's 2018 adjusted earnings per share
* Franklin Electric Co - earnings from acquired companies expected to add twelve to fourteen cents to Franklin Electric's 2018 adjusted earnings per share
* Franklin Electric Co Inc says deal expected to be neutral to 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 company has provided
* Franklin Electric Co - will acquire 2m Company Inc, Western Hydro Holding Corporation and Drillers Service Inc for approximately $89 million in aggregate
* Franklin Electric Co - to buy 2m Company Of Billings, Montana; Western Hydro Holding Corp of Hayward, California, Drillers Service of Hickory, North Carolina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results