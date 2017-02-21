Feb 21 Franklin Electric Co
* Franklin Electric reports fourth quarter 2016 sales and
earnings
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.77 to $1.87
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.37
* Q4 sales $239.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $227.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Franklin Electric Co Inc - currently sees FY 2017
company's total net sales increasing in 3 to 5 percent range
* Franklin Electric Co Inc - expects organic sales growth,
after considering foreign exchange impacts, to be in range of 5
to 7 percent for FY 2017
