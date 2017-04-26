BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Franklin Financial Network Inc:
* Franklin Financial Network announces first-quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.58
* Q1 earnings per share $0.58
* Qtrly net interest income plus noninterest income increased 23.7 pct to $27.7 million from $22.4 million for q1 of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.