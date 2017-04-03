Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 iAlbatros Group SA:
* Franklin Resources Inc. along with subsidiaries reduces stake in the company to 0 percent from 10.29 percent
* The subsidiaries are Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)