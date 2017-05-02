BRIEF-Stelux Holdings International expects net loss attributable for year ended 31 March 2017
* Expected to record a material consolidated net loss attributable to equity holders of company for year ended 31 March 2017
May 2 Franklin Street Properties Corp:
* Franklin Street Properties Corp announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.17
* Q1 FFO per share $0.27
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share about $1.04 to $1.08
* Franklin Street Properties Corp says for Q2 of 2017, estimate FFO to be in range of approximately $0.25 to $0.26 per diluted share
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected to record a material consolidated net loss attributable to equity holders of company for year ended 31 March 2017
* Unit disposed of its 40% interest in Tianjin Yanlord Hehai Real Estate for a cash consideration of RMB12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: