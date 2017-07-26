FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Frankly Inc ‍acknowledges that a complaint been filed by Gannaway Entertainment against co, its CEO, CFO/COO​
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Bollywood
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 12:17 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Frankly Inc ‍acknowledges that a complaint been filed by Gannaway Entertainment against co, its CEO, CFO/COO​

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Frankly Inc

* Frankly Inc - ‍acknowledges that a complaint has been filed by gannaway entertainment against Frankly, its CEO, CFO/COO​

* Frankly Inc - "‍reviewing complaint with its counsel and believes that claims are without merit​"

* Frankly Inc - complaint seeks in excess of usd $15 million in damages

* Frankly Inc - ‍complaint by Gannaway​ alleges violations of united states securities laws, fraud and breach of fiduciary duties

* Frankly-‍alleged violations of securities laws, fraud and breach of fiduciary duties are in relation to co's acquisition of Gannaway Web Holdings ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.