BRIEF-Frankly Inc ‍acknowledges that a complaint been filed by Gannaway Entertainment against co, its CEO, CFO/COO​

July 26 (Reuters) - Frankly Inc

* Frankly Inc - ‍acknowledges that a complaint has been filed by gannaway entertainment against Frankly, its CEO, CFO/COO​

* Frankly Inc - "‍reviewing complaint with its counsel and believes that claims are without merit​"

* Frankly Inc - complaint seeks in excess of usd $15 million in damages

* Frankly Inc - ‍complaint by Gannaway​ alleges violations of united states securities laws, fraud and breach of fiduciary duties

* Frankly-‍alleged violations of securities laws, fraud and breach of fiduciary duties are in relation to co's acquisition of Gannaway Web Holdings