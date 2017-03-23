March 23 Franks International Nv:

* Frank's International N.V. confirms sale of common stock by certain members of the mosing family and related family members

* Franks International N.V. - FRANK'S is not offering any stock in the transaction & will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares by family members