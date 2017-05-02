May 2 Franks International NV

* Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $111 million versus I/B/E/S view $107.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Still face headwinds in U.S. Offshore and tubulars sales businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)