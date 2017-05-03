New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 3 Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd:
* Qtrly net profit 107.1 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 992.7 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.01 billion rgt, qtrly net profit 90.6 million rgt
* Declares an interim single tier dividend of 27 sen per share for the financial year ending 30 september 2017
* "Malaysian business conditions continue to be challenging and consumer sentiment is expected to remain weak"
* "Input costs in subsequent quarters for F&B Thailand, F&B Malaysia are expected to increase following uptrends in packaging, milk powder, sugar prices" Source text: [bit.ly/2qxGTzF] Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.