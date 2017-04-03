April 3 Frasers Centrepoint Limited
* Development of project will be funded through a
combination of equity, shareholders' loans, bank loans and
sale/lease proceeds from project
* Entered into a JV agreement with TCC Assets (Thailand) to
establish a new joint venture company, One Bangkok Holdings Co.,
Ltd.
* Pursuant to JVA, both FPHT and TCCAT have agreed to fund
capital in OBH of up to an aggregate of baht 35.8 billion
(approximately s$1.4 billion)
* FPHT's investment in OBH is expected to be financed
through internal cash resources and borrowings
* JV not expected to have any material impact on net
tangible assets or eps of fcl for financial year ending 30
September 2017
* FPHT and TCCAT will each have an effective shareholding
interest of 19.9% and 80.1% respectively in OBH upon its
establishment.
* Based on FPHT's shareholding interest of 19.9% in OBH,
capital commitment of FPHT of up to baht 7.1 billion will be
funded
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: