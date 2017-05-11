BRIEF-Consilium Jan-May order intake up 8 percent
* JAN-MAY NET SALES SEK 644.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 629.2 MILLION IN JAN-MAY 2016
May 11 Frasers Centrepoint Ltd:
* Qtrly revenue S$705.8 million versus S$897.9 million
* Declares 2.4 singapore cents interim dividend per share
* Attributable profit before fair value change and exceptional items amounted to S$71.2 million during Q2, down 35.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JAN-MAY NET SALES SEK 644.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 629.2 MILLION IN JAN-MAY 2016
* STENDÖRREN FASTIGHETER ANNOUNCES REPURCHASE OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING FEBRUARY 2018 BONDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)