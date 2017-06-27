BRIEF-Clairvest says Head Infotech resumed operations for customers outside of Telangana
* Head infotech immediately shut down its operations in response to ordinance
June 27 Frasers Hospitality Trust:
* Proposed Issue Of S$120 mln 2.63 pct Notes Due 2022 Under S$1 bln Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme
* Unit of Perpetual (Asia) Ltd intends to issue S$120 million 2.63 per cent fixed rate notes due 2022 pursuant to programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. President Donald Trump will press South Korean President Moon Jae-in to improve trade imbalances with the United States during meetings at the White House on Thursday and Friday, a White House official said.