BRIEF-Shenzhen Heungkong to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 Sierra Oncology Inc:
* Frazier Healthcare VI L.P. reports 16.28 percent stake in Sierra Oncology as on February 14, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2l8KPD5) Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
* Call follows Reuters report on One Journal Square promotion