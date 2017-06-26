BRIEF-Yunnan Tourism says dividend payment date on July 4
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on July 3
June 26 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :
* Freddie Mac announces $500 million reopening of 1.375% reference notes security due May 1, 2020
* $500 million reopening of 1.375% reference notes security, CUSIP 3137EADR7, will be conducted via internet-based dutch auction
* After reopening, outstanding size will be $3.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on July 3
* China industrial profit growth accelerated to 16.7 pct in May