BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
June 2 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :
* Freddie MAC prices $1.1 billion multifamily k-deal, kf31
* Freddie MAC says approximately $1.1 billion in k certificates are expected to settle on or about June 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)