BRIEF-Capital Markets Authority clarifies on alleged purchase/takeover of National Bank of Kenya by KCB Group
* Clarify no regulatory filings made by KCB Group regarding possible acquisition of majority shares of National Bank Of Kenya
May 10 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp:
* Priced offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms
* The approximately $1.2 billion in K certificates (K-F30 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about May 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Serco Group Plc has won a contract worth about A$2.6 billion ($1.98 billion) to operate what will be Australia's largest correctional facility, the British outsourcing company said on Tuesday.