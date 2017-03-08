BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 9 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Freddie Mac prices $1.3 billion multifamily k-deal, k-063
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $1.3 billion in k certificates (k-063 certificates), which are expected to settle on or about March 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.