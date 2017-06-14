BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT to issue REIT bonds worth 2.8 bln yen
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
June 14 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :
* Freddie Mac prices first offering of tax-exempt ML certificates
* Freddie Mac - Recently priced approximately $310.5 million in floating-rate ML certificates
* Freddie Mac - Both series of ML certificates are expected to settle on or about June 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28