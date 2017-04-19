BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Freddie Mac prices new $2.5 billion three-year reference notes security
* Issue will settle on April 20, 2017
* It priced its new 1.375% three-year usd reference notes security due on April 20, 2020
Issue, CUSIP number 3137EAEF2, was priced at 99.658 to yield 1.492%
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.