April 19 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac prices new $2.5 billion three-year reference notes security

* Issue will settle on April 20, 2017

* It priced its new 1.375% three-year usd reference notes security due on April 20, 2020

* Issue, CUSIP number 3137EAEF2, was priced at 99.658 to yield 1.492%