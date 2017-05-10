BRIEF-Capital Markets Authority clarifies on alleged purchase/takeover of National Bank of Kenya by KCB Group
* Clarify no regulatory filings made by KCB Group regarding possible acquisition of majority shares of National Bank Of Kenya
May 10 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :
* Obtains $440 million Agency Credit Insurance Structure policy
June 20 Serco Group Plc has won a contract worth about A$2.6 billion ($1.98 billion) to operate what will be Australia's largest correctional facility, the British outsourcing company said on Tuesday.